A handout photo by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos showed the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft blasting off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 8 December 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bonds
Business /  Banking & Finance

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos plans to issue bonds to finance its satellite programme

  • Roscosmos said it would place publicly traded bonds on Russia’s financial markets throughout next year
  • Russia’s space agency will borrow up to 50 billion roubles (US$710 million) in 2023

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:32pm, 21 Dec, 2022

