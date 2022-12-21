A handout photo by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos showed the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft blasting off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 8 December 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia’s space agency Roscosmos plans to issue bonds to finance its satellite programme
- Roscosmos said it would place publicly traded bonds on Russia’s financial markets throughout next year
- Russia’s space agency will borrow up to 50 billion roubles (US$710 million) in 2023
