An outdoor display for items outside a drugstore chain store in downtown Tokyo on November 18, 2022. Photo: AFP
Yen’s share of global payments drops to lowest level since 2014, Swift’s data shows

  • The share of the Japanese currency in global payments fell to 2.54 per cent in November, the lowest level since August 2014
  • The yen remains the fourth most-used currency in payments behind the US dollar, the euro and the pound sterling

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:37pm, 22 Dec, 2022

