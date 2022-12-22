An outdoor display for items outside a drugstore chain store in downtown Tokyo on November 18, 2022. Photo: AFP
Yen’s share of global payments drops to lowest level since 2014, Swift’s data shows
- The share of the Japanese currency in global payments fell to 2.54 per cent in November, the lowest level since August 2014
- The yen remains the fourth most-used currency in payments behind the US dollar, the euro and the pound sterling
