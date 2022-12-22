Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings , Hong Kong’s largest online retail broker, has applied for a dual-primary listing in the city, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The listing is by way of introduction and does not involve the sale of new shares or fundraising. If all goes according to plan, trading in Futu shares will start on December 30, the last trading day of this year, under the code “3588”. Each US share will represent eight shares trading in Hong Kong. “A dual-primary listing will enable Futu to potentially be included in the Stock Connect schemes, which will allow mainland investors to trade the shares in Hong Kong,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director at Wealthy Securities. The Stock Connect option is not available to companies listing through secondary flotations. Futu said in its filing that the listing in Hong Kong will broaden its access to capital markets to grow its customer base and it would continue to invest in the platform to expand its presence in various markets. “As our group has had a long history commencing our online brokerage business in Hong Kong, it has additional strategic value to us to be listed in Hong Kong,” Futu said. Futu had a market share of 10.7 per cent in the retail segment in Hong Kong as of the end of 2021, according to market consultant CIC quoted by the broker in the filing. The broker serves about 19.2 million users worldwide, facilitating stock trading in Hong Kong and the US. “We primarily attract the emerging affluent and tech-savvy generation of investors, evidenced by the average paying client age of 37 and average paying client assets of over HK$310,000 [US$39,800] on our platform as of June 30, 2022,” the company said. Futu’s shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since early last year after China’s state media criticised Futu and rival Tiger Brokers for offering cross-border and derivative trading services for mainland investors without the requisite licences. Futu’s shares price slumped by more than 80 per cent from its peak of US$189.70 in February 2021 to US$25.74 in March this year. However, in the last month the shares have doubled, closing at US$62.03 on Wednesday. In its filing, Futu referred to the licence issue in its risk disclosure. The company said that it had all the necessary licences in Hong Kong but not on the mainland, which adds uncertainty to its business if any new licensing requirements are imposed on it to serve mainland customers. The company’s weighted voting right shareholding structure leans heavily in favour of founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua, who owns 239.75 million class B shares with a voting right of 20 votes per share. After Hong Kong capped the voting rights of the premium class of shares at up to 10 times of the other shares, Futu said Li has given an irrevocable written consent to the company to modify the voting rights to 10 votes per shares by June 30, 2023. Li will continue to own 36.25 per cent of the outstanding issued shares and 78.29 per cent of the voting rights. Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings, an early backer, owns a 22.2 per cent stake in Futu.