Chinese regulators recently unveiled a raft of measures to buoy the bruised real estate sector. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s State Council calls for implementation of property market rescue measures to boost economic growth
Regulators recently unveiled a raft of measures to buoy the bruised real estate sector
- The cabinet will also support private firms, the platform economy and construction of major projects, according to the script of a meeting
