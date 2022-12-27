A sculpture of bulls in the Lujiazui business district in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

China stocks extend gains as Beijing dismantles zero-Covid with border reopening in early January

  • The National Health Commission will scrap quarantine requirements for all arrivals from January 8 in a major shift to zero-Covid policy
  • Onshore stocks extend gains while major financial markets in the region are shut for a public holiday

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 2:04pm, 27 Dec, 2022

