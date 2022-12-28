Environmental science is the most sought after academic background for sustainable finance professionals in Hong Kong, according tothe survey. Photo: Dickson Lee
Environmental science is most sought after academic background for sustainable finance professionals in Hong Kong, says HKUST survey
- Such a qualification is particularly important as allegations of ‘greenwashing’ – making false sustainability claims – often arise
- ‘Without the scientific knowledge, it is hard to question, challenge and assess these claims,” says dean of HKUST’s school of business and management
