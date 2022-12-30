The city’s IPO standing was helped by a wave of companies rushing to list at the end of the year. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong pushes Seoul aside to cling to third place in Refinitiv’s 2022 list of the world’s biggest IPO markets, behind Shanghai and Shenzhen
- A strong second half lifted the city from 10th place in June, according to Refinitiv data
- The city fared better than its two traditional rivals in the United States, as Nasdaq and the NYSE both dropped out of the top 10
