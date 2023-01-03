Hong Kong borrowers will need to dig deeper to pay off their mortgages and other loans as commercial banks are set to increase their interest rates further in 2023, according to a poll of 10 economists by the Post. All 10 predicted the banks’ prime rates will continue to climb this year, with three forecasting a rise of at least 25 basis points in the first half. Five expect the rise to be between 37.5 and 50 basis points, and the other two believe they will go up by a full percentage point. “The US inflation rate remains so high that the Fed will need to increase its rate by one full point in 2023, and Hong Kong banks will follow suit and increase their prime rate by 100 basis points,” said Bruce Yam, an independent currency-market analyst. If their predictions are right, the prime rate will go up to between 6 per cent and 6.875 per cent per annum, a level last seen in late 2007 before the global financial crisis. Hong Kong banks have already increased their prime rate three times in 2022, by a total of 62.5 basis points. HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Hang Seng Bank are now pricing their best lending rate at 5.625 per cent per annum, while Standard Chartered, Bank of East Asia and other lenders have increased theirs to 5.875 per cent. The local currency has been pegged to the US dollar since 1983, which means local interest rates move in lockstep with the US. Hong Kong banks have to increase the prime rate in 2023 as the interbank rate – known as Hibor – now stands at the highest level in 15 years, according to Samuel Tse, an economist and strategist at DBS Hong Kong. One-month Hibor that is used to price Hibor-linked mortgage loans stood at 4.35 per cent on December 31, while three-month Hibor that determines corporate loans reached 4.99 per cent. “The Hibor is likely to stay at a high level, of about 5 per cent, in the first half of 2023, and the prime rate is likely to go up to about 6 per cent,” said Yam. Other economists expect the Fed will increase its key rate by 50 and then 75 basis points in the first half of next year to tame inflation that is likely to stay at about 7 per cent, way above its target of 2 per cent. The Fed raised the key rate by 4.25 percentage points in 2022, almost double the 2.25-percentage-point increase during the last rate-hike cycle from 2015 to 2018. The current Fed rate is between 4.25 per cent and 4.5 per cent, and analysts expects it may go up to 5.5 per cent. “The US Fed is determined to slow inflation at the cost of economic growth. Hence it is likely to do two more rate hikes of 25 basis points each,” said Tommy Ong, managing director of T.O. & Associates Consultancy. “The increase in financing costs negatively impacts Hong Kong’s small and medium enterprises’ sustainability, but to a lesser extent for the big companies. “The stock market has already felt the pain in 2022 of the rate hikes. The negative impact of further rate hikes is fading for equities.” A rising prime rate will affect the property market as borrowers face higher monthly repayments, said Eric Tso Tak-ming, chief vice-president of local mortgage broker mReferral, who forecast the Fed rate will increase to 5.5 per cent and Hong Kong’s prime rate to 6.5 per cent. The payment on a typical HK$5 million (US$643,000) mortgage over 30 years would rise by 11 per cent, or HK$2,492, to HK$24,596 per month if the prime rate were to hit 6.5 per cent per annum, according to calculations by mReferral. Ong believes the housing market will get used to higher rates. “With the easing of pandemic measures in Hong Kong and China, together with more relaxed housing policies, the residential market will bottom out in the second quarter of 2023,” he said. Most economists believe the Fed will suspend rate hikes in the middle of this year as the US slips into a recession. “Hong Kong’s prime interest rate will be raised once again next year by 25 basis point, and it will then stop after the Federal Reserve stops,” said Kirk Wong, a global market and forex strategist at Everbright Securities International. Hong Kong and the US will not start cutting rates until 2024, according to Ryan Lam Chun-wang, head of research with Shanghai Commercial Bank. “While the several rate rises in early 2023 may bring US inflation down to between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent, it is still higher than the target inflation rate of 2 per cent,” Lam said. Yam expects the first rate cut may come as soon as the end of this year. “High interest rates may lead to many companies or individuals defaulting on their debt payments. This may trigger a debt crisis and force the Fed to turn around its interest rate policy,” Yam said.