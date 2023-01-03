All 10 economists polled by the Post predicted the prime rate will rise in 2023 by up to 1 percentage point. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong banks will raise their lending rates further in 2023 as Fed seeks to tame runaway US inflation, analysts say

  • All 10 economists polled by the Post predicted the prime rate will rise in 2023 by up to 1 percentage point
  • If their forecasts are right, the prime rate could hit 6.875 per cent per annum, a level last seen in late 2007

Enoch Yiu
