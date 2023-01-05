People queueing for the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok at midnight on June 24, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
HKEX
Business /  Banking & Finance

Jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital, publisher of Apple Daily, to be delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange next week

  • The media company will be delisted on January 12, a year and a half after the closure of its flagship newspaper Apple Daily
  • Next Digital has been a key target of authorities in the wake of the adoption of the national security law in June 2020

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 1:23pm, 5 Jan, 2023

