People queueing for the last edition of Apple Daily in Mong Kok at midnight on June 24, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital, publisher of Apple Daily, to be delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange next week
- The media company will be delisted on January 12, a year and a half after the closure of its flagship newspaper Apple Daily
- Next Digital has been a key target of authorities in the wake of the adoption of the national security law in June 2020
