Ant Group’s logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group’s logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group
Business /  Banking & Finance

developing | Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group, restructuring China’s largest fintech company to put it back on path for IPO

  • Ma will end an acting-in-concert pact with three executives which gave Ma 53.46 per cent of the voting power in the fintech company
  • After the restructuring, major shareholders of Ant “will independently exercise their voting rights,” leaving no one in direct or indirect control

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:36am, 7 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ant Group’s logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group’s logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE