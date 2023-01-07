Ant Group’s logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group, restructuring China's largest fintech company to put it back on path for IPO
- Ma will end an acting-in-concert pact with three executives which gave Ma 53.46 per cent of the voting power in the fintech company
- After the restructuring, major shareholders of Ant “will independently exercise their voting rights,” leaving no one in direct or indirect control
