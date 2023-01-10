The reopening of China’s borders will remove some worries about supply-chain bottlenecks and will facilitate international financial transactions, Yue said.

“But one worry that [bankers and regulators] have is the short-term impacts,” he added.

As movement into and around China increases, a surge in infections may negatively impact both consumption and supply chains, if factories have to close because of sick workers, Yue said.

Chinese people took 70 million trips within the country by road, rail, water or air on Saturday and Sunday, the first weekend of the Lunar New Year travel rush, according to the Ministry of Transport.

“But my take is that these are all very transient short-term challenges that we all face when we open up our economy, [such as] when Hong Kong got the peak infections in April and May last year,” Yue said. “It was difficult, but it was short.”

Yue believes such short-term challenges will last one to two months, after which China’s reopening will definitely boost consumption and tourism around the world.

The outlook among central bankers and regulators Yue has met in Basel is “very, very positive for China and in fact, for the world, given that China is already the second largest economy in the world”.

Yue named rising interest rates, as well as volatile markets, as the major challenges for investors this year.

However, the development of Stock Connect and other mechanisms that facilitate trading will strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a gateway between mainland China and the world, he said.

