China outlook improves among global central banks after border reopening despite Covid-19 surge, HKMA boss says
- Central bankers feel ‘very, very positive’ about China’s economic outlook in the wake of its border reopening, HKMA CEO says from a Switzerland conference
- Eddie Yue expects disruption from a surge in Covid-19 cases to last one or two months
International regulators and investors are positive about mainland China’s economic outlook following the reopening of its borders, although they expect consumer spending and supply chains to face short-term disruption amid surging Covid-19 infections, according to the boss of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man met with hundreds of central bankers and regulators at a central-bank conference in Basel, Switzerland, on Monday, just a day after China reopened its border.
“The opening of the borders of China is very, very welcome by people that I see here in Basel,” Yue said from the UBS Greater China Conference on Monday.
After three years of the zero-Covid mandate that kept China’s borders effectively closed, foreigners arriving in the country from Sunday do not face centralised quarantine and only need to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result from the last 48 hours.
Authorities will also start issuing tourist and business visas to allow Chinese nationals to travel to Hong Kong and Macau as part of a gradual resumption of land-border operations.
The reopening of China’s borders will remove some worries about supply-chain bottlenecks and will facilitate international financial transactions, Yue said.
“But one worry that [bankers and regulators] have is the short-term impacts,” he added.
As movement into and around China increases, a surge in infections may negatively impact both consumption and supply chains, if factories have to close because of sick workers, Yue said.
Chinese people took 70 million trips within the country by road, rail, water or air on Saturday and Sunday, the first weekend of the Lunar New Year travel rush, according to the Ministry of Transport.
“But my take is that these are all very transient short-term challenges that we all face when we open up our economy, [such as] when Hong Kong got the peak infections in April and May last year,” Yue said. “It was difficult, but it was short.”
Yue believes such short-term challenges will last one to two months, after which China’s reopening will definitely boost consumption and tourism around the world.
The outlook among central bankers and regulators Yue has met in Basel is “very, very positive for China and in fact, for the world, given that China is already the second largest economy in the world”.
Yue named rising interest rates, as well as volatile markets, as the major challenges for investors this year.
However, the development of Stock Connect and other mechanisms that facilitate trading will strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a gateway between mainland China and the world, he said.
“When you go through the airport now, it really feels like we have already gone back to normal,” Yue said. “We can put Covid behind us and focus on what makes an international financial centre tick.”