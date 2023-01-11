The nine mainland cities within the zone, including Shenzhen (pictured), are home to 2.5 million microenterprises, 270,000 small businesses and 27,000 medium-sized companies, according to Bain & Co. Photo: Martin Chan
Greater Bay Area’s small businesses optimistic about economic prospects as Hong Kong-mainland China border reopens
- More than two thirds of SMEs surveyed by Bain & Co expect long-term economic growth to be similar to or stronger than historical growth and are ready to invest
- However, many raised concerns about their ability to secure loans within the zone because they lack collateral or the required documentation
