Traders in the open outcry pit of the London Metal Exchange in London in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX-owned London Metal Exchange should tighten rules to prevent further market distortions: Oliver Wyman review

  • HKEX-owned bourse ‘committed to taking all the necessary steps’ to restore confidence in the metals markets
  • Bourse was forced to halt trading in nickel and cancel thousands of trades last March as soaring prices threatened to destabilise the market

Chad Bray
Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Jan, 2023

