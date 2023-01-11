Financing costs for junk-rated dollar bonds in Asia hit their highest in at least a decade in 2022. Photo: Reuters
From India’s Vedanta to China’s Evergrande: US$314 billion of debt maturities in 2023 to haunt Asian borrowers as rates rise
- Surging borrowing costs may make it a challenge for companies with weaker credit ratings to raise funds to repay maturing debt
- About 22 per cent of Asia’s US-dollar notes due in 2023 are either junk grade with lower than BBB- equivalent scores or do not have any credit ratings
