Bitcoin ATMs operated by Coinhero are seen in Hong Kong. Only licensed virtual asset providers will be allowed to offer services when new rules come into place in June. Photo: Bloomberg
Virtual assets: Hong Kong retail investors will only have access to ‘highly liquid’ products, SFC’s new boss Julia Leung says
- A consultation paper on virtual assets will be issued in this quarter and new licensing rules for virtual assets platforms will come into effect in June, Julia Leung said
- The SFC will also work with the Hong Kong stock exchange on another consultation to allow listed companies to disclose climate risks
