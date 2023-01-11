Workers cleaning at Standard Chartered’s Chung On Street branch in Tsuen Wan in March 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Standard Chartered to explore sale of aviation finance business, including Pembroke aircraft leasing unit
- The aviation business accounts for about 2 per cent of the London-based bank’s operating income
- The announcement comes days after First Abu Dhabi Bank said it had considered a potential offer for Standard Chartered
