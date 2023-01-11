Workers cleaning at Standard Chartered’s Chung On Street branch in Tsuen Wan in March 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Workers cleaning at Standard Chartered’s Chung On Street branch in Tsuen Wan in March 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered to explore sale of aviation finance business, including Pembroke aircraft leasing unit

  • The aviation business accounts for about 2 per cent of the London-based bank’s operating income
  • The announcement comes days after First Abu Dhabi Bank said it had considered a potential offer for Standard Chartered

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 8:32pm, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers cleaning at Standard Chartered’s Chung On Street branch in Tsuen Wan in March 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Workers cleaning at Standard Chartered’s Chung On Street branch in Tsuen Wan in March 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE