Hong Kong stocks rose, heading for a third straight week of gains, as cooling US inflation fuelled risk appetite and optimism the Federal Reserve will slow its rate increases this year. The Hang Seng index was little changed at 21,497.15 at 10.18am local time. The Tech Index rose slipped 0.4 per cent while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent. HSBC climbed 1.9 per cent to HK$55.15 while New World Development gained 0.2 per cent to HK$22.5o. Macau casino operator Sands China advanced 0.5 per cent to HK$28.25. Losses in tech leaders like Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings tempered market gains. The Hang Seng index has risen more than 6 per cent this week, the most in a month. The new year rally has added more than US$775 billion of capitalisation across bourses in Hong Kong and mainland China, according to Bloomberg data. Feng Shui Index: CLSA says stocks face three setbacks before November surge US consumer prices dropped in December for the first time in more than 2.5 years, with inflation easing to 6.5 per cent annually from a 7.1 per cent pace in November, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That boosted bets the Fed will temper its policy tightening this year and help avert a recession. Fed policymakers meet for its first 2023 meeting in late January. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly stronger. Benchmarks in Australia and South Korea both rose 0.9 per cent, while the Nikkei 255 in Japan retreated 0.9 per cent.