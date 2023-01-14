Both airlines said they had already submitted their delisting proposals to the NYSE, citing reasons echoing those named by five other SOEs – namely oil giant Sinopec, its entity Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and PetroChina, China Life Insurance and Aluminum Corporation of China – when they announced their voluntary removal from the NYSE in August last year.

Those considerations included the limited trading volume of the companies’ ADRs as compared with the global trading volume of their H shares, the considerable costs of maintaining the listings of the shares in the US and related obligations, and the fact that they had never utilised the NYSE for any follow-on financing after listings in the US.

The stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong are strong enough to support the companies’ financing needs, the carriers also said.

China Southern Airlines aircraft parked at Urumqi airport, in China’s western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP

Analysts believe that Beijing has been making decisions on which SOEs should leave US markets, although China’s securities watchdog said in August that the delistings of the five SOEs were part of normal market activities and are decisions taken by the companies based on their business needs.

The US Securities and Exchanges Commission, the country’s financial market regulator, had been progressively adding companies to a list of entities deemed liable to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

The law provides for the expulsion of companies as early as this year if they do not comply with US auditing oversight after three consecutive years.

A China Eastern Airlines counter at the Beijing Daxing International Airport. Photo: Reuters

The risk of Chinese firms being expelled from the NYSE eased after the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) in December said it was able to have access to inspect the audit firms servicing mainland Chinese firms listed in the US.

However, the PCAOB also stressed that its announcement “should not be misconstrued in any way as a clean bill of health for firms in mainland China and Hong Kong”.

The delistings of both airlines are expected to be effective on February 2 the earliest.

