Tharman Shanmugaratnam (second from the left), chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, speaks during a panel session at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Davos 2023: Cryptocurrency regulation needed to address money laundering, financial crimes, WEF told
- Regulators need to be careful to avoid legitimising ‘purely speculative’ activity in their rush to regulate the industry, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore chairman
- ‘Utmost priority’ to regulate cryptocurrency industry, but calls for a ban are ‘a bit exaggerated’, said Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau
