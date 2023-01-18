Tharman Shanmugaratnam (second from the left), chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, speaks during a panel session at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Davos 2023: Cryptocurrency regulation needed to address money laundering, financial crimes, WEF told

  • Regulators need to be careful to avoid legitimising ‘purely speculative’ activity in their rush to regulate the industry, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore chairman
  • ‘Utmost priority’ to regulate cryptocurrency industry, but calls for a ban are ‘a bit exaggerated’, said Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 7:57pm, 18 Jan, 2023

