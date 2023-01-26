Commercial buildings stand on Hong Kong Island on October 28, 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Commercial buildings stand on Hong Kong Island on October 28, 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Business of climate change
Business /  Banking & Finance

Climate change: Hong Kong to pay 30 per cent more for ESG jobs as companies fight for talent to meet sustainability targets

  • ‘There is a massive skills gap in this space globally, especially in Hong Kong,’ one recruiter says
  • Skills and knowledge of ESG reporting and carbon emissions are in high demand as all Hong Kong-listed companies face reporting requirements

Martin Choi
Updated: 9:30am, 26 Jan, 2023

