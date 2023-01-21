Illustration by Kakuen Lau
The wait is over. Hong Kong’s 120,000 insurance agents look forward to mainland Chinese clients after enduring 3 years of hardship
- Sales of insurance policies to mainland Chinese clients stood at HK$1 billion in the first nine months of 2022, a fraction of the record HK$72.68 billion clocked in 2016
- Leading insurers Manulife, AIA and Prudential plan to hire a combined number of 10,000 new agents this year to tap business from returning mainland visitors
