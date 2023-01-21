Macau’s economy thrives on its status as the biggest gambling hub in the world. In recent times, however, pandemic lockdowns have decimated the casino industry and reduced foreign tourists to a trickle. Mainland Chinese visitors, in turn, became its biggest source of tourism receipts. The former Portuguese colony shut its borders to foreigners in March 2020 as the pandemic raged, while the doors remained open to visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to government rules. The curbs on foreigners were eased in August 2022, but with entry only via mainland checkpoints. Hong Kong-based insurers including HSBC Life and Manulife have seized the opportunity to sell more policies over the past two years, using Macau as the springboard to reach out to mainland customers. “We have accelerated our investments in Macau, including the expansion of our agency force,” said Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife’s Hong Kong and Macau operations. “We provide comprehensive training in Mandarin as an option for our agents [in Hong Kong and Macau], covering product knowledge, sales techniques and selling process, regulations, and compliance guidelines.” Manulife’s agency force in Macau more than doubled over the last four years and reached over 1,000 at the end of 2022, he added. HSBC Life has also expanded its business footprint in Macau since 2021, as stringent and costly testing and quarantine rules starved Hong Kong of mainland visitors, a major source of business for the city’s top insurers before the outbreak. “We see Macau as a core component of our Greater Bay Area development plan, and it has been growing exponentially since our relaunch in 2021,” said Edward Moncreiffe, CEO for its Hong Kong operations. Macau has contributed to the tripling of its health and wellness premiums since 2019, he added. The insurer has fully-owned units in Macau and southern Guangdong province, both within the Greater Bay Area, to take advantage of an expected recovery in demand for insurance protection, Moncreiffe said in an interview. Annual gross premiums in the life insurance business in Macau jumped 26 per cent to 33 billion patacas (US$4.1 billion) in 2021, while the general business rose 3.7 per cent to 2.8 billion patacas, according to the monetary authority. They increased 1.8 per cent and shrank 9 per cent, respectively, in the first nine months last year. Even so, rising interest in financial products augurs well for insurers in Macau, which is seeking to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on the gambling industry to generate growth. The financial sector remains modest, with only two financial intermediaries, 26 insurers and 33 lenders. In contrast, Hong Kong has about 600 stockbrokers, 164 insurance companies and 160 banks. As the borders are fully opened and mainland big spenders are expected to return to Hong Kong in large numbers again, HSBC Life has no plan to retreat from Macau. The city remains a key strategy in response to developments in the Greater Bay Area, Moncreiffe said. Manulife’s premiums in Macau surged 126 per cent in 2021 from a year earlier, driven mainly by sales to mainland visitors who made up 60 per cent of all arrivals in the city. Given that experience, CEO Graham said Manulife expects to see a significant revival in Hong Kong premiums as mainland visitors keep the industry buzzing again this year.