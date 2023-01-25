It is a Chinese tradition for companies to give their staff ‘return to work lai see’ on the first working day of the Lunar New Year. Photo: Fung Chang
It is a Chinese tradition for companies to give their staff ‘return to work lai see’ on the first working day of the Lunar New Year. Photo: Fung Chang
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Year of the Rabbit 2023: HSBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered among the lenders offering staff generous ‘return to work’ lai see, gifts

  • While Citibank’s HK$688 (US$88) lai-see packet is the largest, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (HK) are giving each of their staff two tickets to Disneyland valued at HK$1,390
  • HSBC and Hang Seng will give their 30,000-plus staff HK$500 each, totalling more than HK$15 million

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 12:47pm, 25 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP