Chinese banks are likely to increase green bond issuances to fund their growing ESG loan portfolios. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese banks are likely to increase green bond issuances to fund their growing ESG loan portfolios. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
Business /  Banking & Finance

China to set the pace on green and sustainable finance this year backed by policy support, ESG awareness, bankers say

  • Greater awareness and a sense of urgency on the need for climate mitigation and other sustainability actions will spur green bond issuances this year
  • ESG bonds issued in Asia ex-Japan are expected to account for around 40 per cent of the US$170 billion predicted this year, according to JPMorgan

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese banks are likely to increase green bond issuances to fund their growing ESG loan portfolios. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese banks are likely to increase green bond issuances to fund their growing ESG loan portfolios. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE