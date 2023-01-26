Chinese consumer, retail and travel-related firms are expected to bounce back after an almost three-year lockdown. Photo: Reuters
China’s open borders and push to stoke economy may revive deal-making, advisers say
- Outbound M&A involving companies in China halved last year to the lowest point since 2006, according to Refinitiv
- Sectors linked to strengthening China’s economic prospects will be at the centre of deal making this year, advisers say
