Pedestrians in Hong Kong on October 28, 2022. Photo: AFP
Asia’s top bankers see up to 50 per cent in pay cuts as financing deals run dry
- On average, managing directors at banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have seen their compensation drop by 40 per cent to 50 per cent
- Payouts for senior managing directors fall to between US$800,000 to US$1.5 million and for first-year MDs to US$600,000 to US$1 million, sources said
