Foreigners are returning to China’s stock market with a vengeance, snapping up more shares in January alone than they did in the whole of 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Foreigners are returning to China’s stock market with a vengeance, snapping up more shares in January alone than they did in the whole of 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Overseas investors pile into Chinese stock market, buying record amount of shares in January

  • Offshore funds have added a net US$19.4 billion of stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen this month, almost 50 per cent above the previous record
  • The fervour has helped drive the CSI 300 Index, a benchmark for mainland stocks, to the brink of a bull market

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:40am, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreigners are returning to China’s stock market with a vengeance, snapping up more shares in January alone than they did in the whole of 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Foreigners are returning to China’s stock market with a vengeance, snapping up more shares in January alone than they did in the whole of 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE