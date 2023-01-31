The Shenzhen Development Bank deal was Shan’s last major involvement at Newbridge, before he set up PAG Asia Capital in Hong Kong in 2010. Photo: Edmond So
Mao’s former barefoot doctor recalls sole foreign takeover of Chinese bank
- Opportunity to buy control of a bank in China, home to the fast economic growth in the world, was certainly appealing, Shan Weijian says in new book Money Machine
- Jiang Zemin and his government considered foreign investment and participation ‘as critical to their reforms and growth agenda’
