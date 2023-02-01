A man walks past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong in May 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks erase losses before Fed decision as China data signals bumpy economic recovery ahead
- A private report shows Chinese manufacturing remained in contraction last month, contrasting with an official report signalling an expansion
- The Federal Reserve is expected to downshift in its rate increases this year, starting from this week’s meeting, as US inflation slows
