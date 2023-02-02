The increase marks a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, and may provide some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s struggling economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
The increase marks a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, and may provide some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s struggling economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

breaking | Hong Kong raises base rate at the slowest pace since May 2022, offering relief to city’s slumping economy as US inflationary pressure eases

  • The slower pace could bring some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s economy, which is trying to grow its way out of recession
  • The slower increase, done in lockstep with the Federal Reserve, came after US inflation slowed to 6.5 per cent in December, from June’s peak of 9 per cent

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:30am, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The increase marks a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, and may provide some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s struggling economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
The increase marks a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, and may provide some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s struggling economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE