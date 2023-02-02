The increase marks a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, and may provide some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s struggling economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | Hong Kong raises base rate at the slowest pace since May 2022, offering relief to city’s slumping economy as US inflationary pressure eases
- The slower pace could bring some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s economy, which is trying to grow its way out of recession
- The slower increase, done in lockstep with the Federal Reserve, came after US inflation slowed to 6.5 per cent in December, from June’s peak of 9 per cent
The increase marks a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, and may provide some much-needed respite for Hong Kong’s struggling economy. Photo: Sam Tsang