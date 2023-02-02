A trader work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on February 1. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Alibaba, BYD boost Hong Kong stocks as Fed policy downshift, China recovery bets draw global funds
- The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by 25 basis points in its first meeting of the year, downshifting from 50 in December and 75 in November
- Slower increases will boost risk appetite and support the Hang Seng Index members, Natixis economist Ng says
