A sign for Lufax is seen in this file photo from Beijing taken in December 2015. Lufax focuses on small businesses and is the second-largest non-traditional financial services provider in the sector, according to the company. Photo: Reuters
Ping An-backed fintech lender Lufax follows in footsteps of Nio and Tencent Music, applies for Hong Kong dual listing through introduction
- Dual primary listings in Hong Kong and NYSE will broaden its investor base and enhance its share liquidity, firm says
- Lufax shares in the US jumped 7.9 per cent overnight following the announcement
