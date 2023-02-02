A sign for Lufax is seen in this file photo from Beijing taken in December 2015. Lufax focuses on small businesses and is the second-largest non-traditional financial services provider in the sector, according to the company. Photo: Reuters
A sign for Lufax is seen in this file photo from Beijing taken in December 2015. Lufax focuses on small businesses and is the second-largest non-traditional financial services provider in the sector, according to the company. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ping An-backed fintech lender Lufax follows in footsteps of Nio and Tencent Music, applies for Hong Kong dual listing through introduction

  • Dual primary listings in Hong Kong and NYSE will broaden its investor base and enhance its share liquidity, firm says
  • Lufax shares in the US jumped 7.9 per cent overnight following the announcement

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 5:15pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign for Lufax is seen in this file photo from Beijing taken in December 2015. Lufax focuses on small businesses and is the second-largest non-traditional financial services provider in the sector, according to the company. Photo: Reuters
A sign for Lufax is seen in this file photo from Beijing taken in December 2015. Lufax focuses on small businesses and is the second-largest non-traditional financial services provider in the sector, according to the company. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE