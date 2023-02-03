The Hang Seng Index is shown on an electronic board outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks snap six-week rally on tech retreat as funds seen exiting overcrowded bets
- Hang Seng Index fell 2.1 per cent in Friday morning trade, taking the setback this week to more than 3 per cent
- Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com and Tencent Holdings among big tech decliners
The Hang Seng Index is shown on an electronic board outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee