A billboard showing Hong Kong’s HK$100 banknote design at the HSBC Building in Central on 2 January 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A billboard showing Hong Kong’s HK$100 banknote design at the HSBC Building in Central on 2 January 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Currencies
Business /  Banking & Finance

Carry trade returns as interest rate gap drives Hong Kong’s dollar to the weak end of its peg

  • The local exchange rate is one of the worst performers worldwide in the past two months with a 0.74 per cent drop against the US dollar, and last traded at HK$7.8464
  • Depreciating past HK$7.8500 will prompt intervention by the city’s de facto central bank

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:35am, 6 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A billboard showing Hong Kong’s HK$100 banknote design at the HSBC Building in Central on 2 January 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
A billboard showing Hong Kong’s HK$100 banknote design at the HSBC Building in Central on 2 January 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE