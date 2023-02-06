A billboard showing Hong Kong’s HK$100 banknote design at the HSBC Building in Central on 2 January 2023. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Carry trade returns as interest rate gap drives Hong Kong’s dollar to the weak end of its peg
- The local exchange rate is one of the worst performers worldwide in the past two months with a 0.74 per cent drop against the US dollar, and last traded at HK$7.8464
- Depreciating past HK$7.8500 will prompt intervention by the city’s de facto central bank
