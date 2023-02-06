The HKMA is keen to use overseas roadshows to convince central banks and finance companies that it is ‘business as usual’ in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
The HKMA is keen to use overseas roadshows to convince central banks and finance companies that it is ‘business as usual’ in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Hong Kong to host global central banks meeting next month as it steps up efforts to rebuild reputation as finance hub

  • Scores of central bankers will gather in Hong Kong next month for the first major international financial event since the border fully reopened
  • The HKMA is keen to promote the city’s finance sector after three years of Covid-19 restrictions dimmed its lustre

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:35pm, 6 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The HKMA is keen to use overseas roadshows to convince central banks and finance companies that it is ‘business as usual’ in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
The HKMA is keen to use overseas roadshows to convince central banks and finance companies that it is ‘business as usual’ in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE