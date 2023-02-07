A giant board showing stock prices in front of the Indonesian stock exchange building in Jakarta on February 9, 2018. Photo: AFP.
Indonesia may raise nearly US$2 billion from initial public offerings by 3 state companies

  • Pertamina Hulu Energi is in talks to offer less than 10 per cent stake in the second quarter, according to State-owned Enterprise Deputy Minister Pahala Mansury
  • Pertamina Geothermal is marketing a 9.78 trillion rupiah IPO in what could be Indonesia’s biggest in a year while PalmCo could raise up to US$672 million

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:04pm, 7 Feb, 2023

