People walk in front of the Casino Lisboa Hotel in Macau on January 17. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Macau casino stocks shine in post-Covid rally as JPMorgan sees headroom for more upside
- Investors should look past losses in the final quarter of 2022 and bet on a post-Covid-19 recovery, according to JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies
- Casino stocks rallied by 3 per cent to 9 per cent in Hong Kong on Thursday, outpacing the Hang Seng Index’s 1.6 per cent bounce
