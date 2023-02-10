Sensor maker Hesai Group has raised US$190 million in the largest US initial public offering (IPO) by a Chinese company in 15 months as investors jumped on an opportunity for exposure to the booming electric-vehicle (EV) market, while analysts cautioned that the listing does not signal a return to the frenzied pace of Chinese IPOs a couple of years ago. The Nasdaq IPO of Xiaomi and Baidu -backed Hesai, which develops and makes sensors for self-driving cars, is the largest IPO by a Chinese company since the US$334.5 million listing of Lianbio in October 2021, according to data from Refinitiv. The sub-billion IPO, compared with the average deal size of US$347 million in 2021 and US$401 million in 2020, does not indicate a solid comeback by Chinese companies yet, experts said, citing economic headwinds, a tepid capital market and the damaged balance sheets of Chinese companies. “While Hesai’s IPO has certainly lightened the mood in the air, it is still early days to say if there will be a revival of Chinese companies pursuing listings in the US, given the macroeconomics and geopolitics at play,” said Wang Hang, a partner in Baker McKenzie’s capital markets practice in Beijing. The strong performance of China’s stock market recently could also influence Chinese companies as they consider listing venues, Wang said. Hesai joins just two other Chinese firms that have listed in the US this year: QuantaSing Group raised US$40.63 million on January 24 and Lichen China raised US$16 million on February 3. “The scale of the most recent [Chinese] IPOs are mini sized or relatively small sized,” said Willer Chen, associate director at Forsyth Barr Asia. “It will not be surprising that the small ones will continue to list in the US market. But only when a more iconic or large giant – such as a US$500 million company – goes public in the US can we say it’s a ‘revival’ or full recovery.” Regulator to cease reviewing China IPOs, letting market set share prices Hesai’s shares jumped 10.8 per cent to US$21.05 overnight – almost 11 per cent above its offering price of US$19 per American Depositary Receipt (ADR) – making its market value US$2.62 billion. The listing follows progress towards resolving an audit dispute between the US and China that had put around 170 Chinese firms at risk of being expelled from American exchanges – wiping out billions of dollars of their market value. A thorough and historic inspection of audit firms’ working papers in December in Hong Kong appeared to satisfy the concerns of the US regulator, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, clearing the way for IPOs to resume. “The Hesai listing is a start that relaunches the process of Chinese firms’ IPOs [in the US], but it may not immediately lead to Chinese companies flocking to the US market,” said Alan Li, chief investment officer at Atta Capital in Hong Kong. It will take time for the companies to relaunch their IPO process, he said, adding that a tepid primary market amid the Fed’s continued interest-rate hikes may also weigh on IPO sentiment. US regulators complete inspection of US-listed Chinese firms’ audit records Chinese companies considering IPOs need to balance various factors, including political and regulatory ones, said experts. For many companies, especially internet companies, Hong Kong is still a better choice given the possible sensitivity of their user data, according to Chen. To attain the highest possible market value upon listing, Chinese companies will need more time to polish their earnings following regulatory clampdowns on the high-flying property, technology and education industries, as well as three years of Covid-19 hardship and the economic slowdown that made China miss its annual gross domestic product target in 2022 . Hesai produces three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors, a key component in EVs with autonomous-driving features. Its customers include Li Auto , Lotus and Jidu , the EV venture formed by Baidu and Geely. The company accounted for 60 per cent of the global autonomous-mobility lidar market, according to its prospectus cited by Frost & Sullivan. It is the first Chinese sensor maker to list, according to Chinese media. Baidu’s intelligent EV-making arm Jidu Auto releases virtual concept robocar Baidu Holdings and Xiaomi own 5.9 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively, of Hesai’s total ordinary shares on an as-converted basis and 2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively, of the aggregated voting power, according to Hesai’s prospectus. The IPO was led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Huatai Securities.