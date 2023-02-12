Fifth Wall, a Los-Angeles-based venture capital firm, has established a regional team in Singapore to raise an Asia-Pacific proptech fund. Photo: Reuters
Proptech fundraising accelerates in Asia-Pacific region on rising demand for decarbonisation in real estate industry
- Venture capital funds, such as Fifth Wall, Undivided Ventures and JLL Spark, are betting on the growth of property technology in the Asia-Pacific region
- Investors expect Asian countries to follow their US and European peers in cutting carbon emissions in the real estate industry
