Hong Kong’s government issued US$5.75 billion in green bonds last month, denominated in US dollars, euro and renminbi. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong aims to raise US$102 million with first digital green bond sale, say sources
- The government has asked the Bank of China, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and HSBC to hold investors calls on Monday, according to a Bloomberg report
- The tokenised notes would be a ‘pilot issuance’ to test Hong Kong’s regulatory framework and financial infrastructure, said under secretary for financial services and the Treasury
