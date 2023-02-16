Hong Kong’s Central district at night, with the Standard Chartered Bank tower (first right). Photo: Shutterstock
developing | Standard Chartered raises profitability outlook as its fourth-quarter loss narrows
- Fourth-quarter pre-tax profit was US$123 million, missing a consensus estimate of US$571 million
- Bank announces US$1 billion share buy-back programme, increases annual dividend to 18 cents a share
Hong Kong’s Central district at night, with the Standard Chartered Bank tower (first right). Photo: Shutterstock