Hong Kong’s retail banks reported 19.3 per cent pre-tax profit growth in 2022, arresting three years of declines on the back of widening interest margins and an improving economy towards the end of the year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday. Local lenders’ profit slumped 19.8 per cent in 2021 and 29.4 per cent in 2020 when the city’s economy was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic . It fell 0.6 per cent in 2019 because of the months-long social unrest in the second half of the year. Hong Kong banks’ net interest margin – the gap between the cost of funding and the interest rate charged to clients – widened to 1.31 per cent in 2022, compared with 0.98 per cent in 2021 and 1.18 per cent in 2020, the HKMA’s annual banking sector data showed. It was not all positive, however. Bad or doubtful loans stood at 1.38 per cent last year, compared with 0.88 per cent a year earlier. Last year was full of challenges as the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted many businesses, but the banking sector remained resilient amid strong capital and liquidity, Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang, the HKMA’s deputy CEO, said at a press briefing. “While the bad debt ratio rose to 1.38 per cent last year, it is still low compared with international levels.” The overall outlook for the banking sector looks positive this year, thanks to the return of tourists and resumption of other business activities following the reopening of the border with the mainland last month, analysts said. Hong Kong’s travel sector showed signs of recovery in January, with Cathay Pacific Airways carrying 1 million passengers a month for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The Hong Kong Tourism Board said that the number of visitors to the city in January had risen threefold to 498,689 from 160,578 in December. Last year 604,564 people visited Hong Kong, a fraction of the 55.9 million tourists in 2019. Most of January’s visitors were from the mainland, numbering nearly 280,000. Hong Kong’s base rate, which follows the US Federal Reserve , increased seven times last year to 4.25 percentage points. It currently stands at 5 per cent following another 25-basis-point increase earlier this month, taking it to a level last seen in January 2008. Yuen said the banks’ capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.1 per cent at the end of last year, practically unchanged from the 20.2 per cent a year earlier. Total deposits in the banking system rose 1.7 per cent in 2022, slower than the 4.6 per cent increase a year earlier. Loans dropped 3 per cent in 2022, the first decline in two decades, versus a 3.8 per cent rise a year earlier. “The decline in total loans last year was a result of a drop in trade finance and loans made for use outside Hong Kong,” Yuen said. “We have seen an improvement in January amid improving economic momentum . “The demand for loans is expected to increase this year as more companies may like to get funding to capture the development in the Greater Bay Area.” The HKMA said it will work with the banking sector on how to gradually wind down the loan repayment holiday for some 3,500 businesses. The scheme, which has been rolled over five times since its announcement in April 2020, is due to expire in July. Looking ahead, Yuen said the HKMA will work with the mainland authorities and banks to further enhance the Wealth Management Connect scheme. Introduced in September 2021, the cross-border investment scheme has not picked up because of the closed borders with the mainland during the Covid pandemic. “With the border reopened in January, we have seen many banks aggressively promoting the Wealth Management Connect,” Yuen said. “The HKMA is working with the mainland authorities to expand the scheme to include more products and institutions to trade.” Fintech and virtual banks will be another area the HKMA plans to promote amid an uptake in digital banking because of the pandemic. “We have seen people are more willing to use digital banking over the past two years. This has helped the eight virtual banks to develop and achieve a performance that is in line with expectations,” Yuen said.