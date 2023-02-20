The latest review of the Hang Seng Index is likely to see more Chinese tech and healthcare companies added to the benchmark. Photo: SCMP
Hang Seng Index: review likely to offer more of the same as Kuaishou, JD Health and Li Auto tipped to increase tech, pharma dominance
- The latest changes to the benchmark Hang Seng Index will be made on Friday and will take effect from March 13, according to Hang Seng Indexes Company
- Kuaishou, JD Health and Li Auto are among the common picks that could potentially be added to the index at China Renaissance Securities and CICC
