Standard Chartered’s operating income grew 8 per cent in Hong Kong, its largest market, to US$3.72 billion last year. Photo: Edmond So
Standard Chartered to boost Hong Kong staff as it turns bullish on Greater Bay Area, green finance, CEO Mary Huen says
- Standard Chartered will hire 300 to 500 additional staff in Hong Kong this year to tap the growth in loan and wealth management demand this year
- The bank’s operating income has returned to the pre-Covid level of US$3.76 billion in 2019, while the outlook for 2023 appears positive
