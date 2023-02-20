Standard Chartered’s operating income grew 8 per cent in Hong Kong, its largest market, to US$3.72 billion last year. Photo: Edmond So
Standard Chartered to boost Hong Kong staff as it turns bullish on Greater Bay Area, green finance, CEO Mary Huen says

  • Standard Chartered will hire 300 to 500 additional staff in Hong Kong this year to tap the growth in loan and wealth management demand this year
  • The bank’s operating income has returned to the pre-Covid level of US$3.76 billion in 2019, while the outlook for 2023 appears positive

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30am, 20 Feb, 2023

