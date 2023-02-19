China’s banking regulator plans to introduce differentiated risk weightings to better reflect and assess banks’ risk exposure, to prevent risks in the nation’s financial system. By setting risk weightings, banks’ capital adequacy ratios can more accurately reflect their overall risk levels and capacity for continuing sustainable operations, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement late on Saturday. The revamp aims to “further enhance commercial banking regulations, raise banks’ risk management levels, and upgrade their performance”, the statement added. “As China has a large number of banks of different nature and sizes, to better match capital adequacy requirements with their risks, there needs to be differentiated treatments on information disclosure and calculation of risky assets,” a spokesman said in the statement. The revision was initiated in light of announcements by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on new regulatory demands and the need for consistency in regulatory assessments across banking supervisory bodies. “Since the rules’ implementation a decade ago, commercial banks have improved their risk management … and helped to create favourable conditions for China’s opening up of its finance sector to foreign participation,” the spokesman said. “[However], in recent years, as the economic situation and commercial banks’ business models have changed, the rules’ implementation faced certain new problems, making it essential for them to be adjusted.” The proposed rules are now open to public consultation, and are expected to be implemented from January next year. China’s financially weaker LGFVs face default risks: analysts Under the revised rules, banks will be classified into three categories for capital regulations. The first group will be subject to international regulations, which includes filling of a 70-page assessment form. Those with smaller assets and cross-border footprints will be subject to simpler rules and need to fill an eight-page form. The third group, comprising mainly banks with less than 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) of assets, will have to fill in a two-page assessment form. “Differentiated regulation will not lower capital adequacy requirements,” the spokesman said. “Rather, it will reduce compliance costs and stimulate lending activities of medium and small-sized banks, while preserving stability of the banking system.” The new system will introduce new risk factors, and will assign more weightings for more granular calculation of overall risk exposures. For example, the risk categories for loans to the real estate sector will be assigned according to the quality of the mortgages. This will be differentiated based on factors including property types, repayment funding sources and loan-to-value ratios. China’s tech banker goes missing, crashing Renaissance’s shares Chinese policymakers last month drafted a comprehensive action plan to aid overextended developers with 450 billion yuan in financing as well as debt extensions, as Beijing has prioritised shoring up the housing market as one of the engines of the nation’s economic growth. Meanwhile, limits will be imposed on the existing internal ratings-based approach to credit risk assessment, which allows banks to model their own inputs for calculating risk-weighted assets with exposures to retail, corporate, financial institution and sovereign borrowers. The draft rules also specify capital requirements for commercial banks’ investments in asset management products for the first time. Such exposure will be assigned a 1,250 per cent risk weighting unless detailed calculations and credible explanations can be provided to substantiate alternative lower weightings.