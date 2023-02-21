Hong Kong stocks are take a breather as traders wait for stronger corporate earnings signals. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Hong Kong stocks slip as Chinese tech giants step up rivalries, market seeks corporate earnings to sustain rally
- JD.com and Meituan are intensifying competition with industry rivals to win over consumer dollars
- HSBC to issue its fourth quarter report card today, with pre-tax profits likely to almost double from a year earlier
