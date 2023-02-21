Hong Kong stocks are take a breather as traders wait for stronger corporate earnings signals. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Hong Kong stocks are take a breather as traders wait for stronger corporate earnings signals. Photo: Li Jiaxing
China stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong stocks slip as Chinese tech giants step up rivalries, market seeks corporate earnings to sustain rally

  • JD.com and Meituan are intensifying competition with industry rivals to win over consumer dollars
  • HSBC to issue its fourth quarter report card today, with pre-tax profits likely to almost double from a year earlier

Jiaxing LiMia Castagnone
Jiaxing Li and Mia Castagnone

Updated: 10:34am, 21 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks are take a breather as traders wait for stronger corporate earnings signals. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Hong Kong stocks are take a breather as traders wait for stronger corporate earnings signals. Photo: Li Jiaxing
READ FULL ARTICLE