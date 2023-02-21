HSBC said it would pay shareholders its biggest dividend in four years, after the fourth-quarter profit of Hong Kong’s largest bank more than doubled on higher interest rates and improved revenue in the markets and securities businesses. The bank, one of Europe’s biggest by assets, said its net profit rose to US$4.62 billion in the three months ended December 31, from US$1.79 billion in the same quarter of 2021. On a pre-tax basis, HSBC reported a profit of US$5.21 billion, ahead of the US$4.97 billion expected by analysts, according to a consensus estimate compiled by the bank. “2022 was another good year for HSBC. We completed the first phase of our transformation and our international connectivity is now underpinned by good, broad-based profit generation around the world,” Noel Quinn, HSBC’s CEO, said. “We are on track to deliver higher returns in 2023 and have built a platform for further value creation.” The bank is based in London, but generates much of its revenue in Asia. The fourth-quarter results included US$1.4 billion in reserves for potential soured loans to reflect continued pressure on mainland China’s commercial real estate sector and corporate exposures in the United Kingdom, as well as a US$59 million charge for a bank levy charged by the British government. The additional provisions for the bank’s Chinese commercial real estate book came as China’s economy grew at 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, slower than the third quarter’s 3.9 per cent and well below government growth targets for the year, as a resurgence of Covid-19 weighed on the nation’s economy. HSBC and crosstown rival Standard Chartered took a combined US$1.9 billion in reserves on their Chinese commercial real estate loan portfolios over the course of 2022. The bank said it would pay a final dividend of 23 US cents a share, bringing its dividend payments for the full year to 32 US cents a share, its largest such payout in four years. The bank paid a full-year dividend of 51 cents a share in 2018, 30 cents a share in 2019. The bank was forced to suspend its dividend in 2020 at the request of its chief regulator in the UK, which angered many of its smaller shareholders in Hong Kong. The bank resumed its dividend in 2021, making a much smaller payment of 15 US cents a share for full-year 2020, and 25 US cents a share for all of 2021. HSBC also said that it planned to consider paying a special dividend of 21 US cents a share following the planned sale of its Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada for US$10 billion . The bank announced it was conducting a strategic review and put the Canadian business up for sale in October. The sale comes as HSBC faces pressure from its biggest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group , to spin-off its Asian business. A decision on a potential special dividend would be made following the completion of the sale, which is expected in late 2023, the bank said. Any additional proceeds would be used for organic growth opportunities and potential share buy-backs. HSBC’s shares declined slightly to HK$58.65 in early afternoon trading in Hong Kong , after earlier losing as much as 1.5 per cent before the earnings report was released. For the full year, HSBC reported a profit of US$14.8 billion, compared with US$12.6 billion in 2021. Revenue at HSBC rose by 25 per cent to US$14.9 billion in the fourth quarter, while net interest income jumped by 41 per cent to US$9.6 billion in the period. Net interest margin (NIM), an important measure of profitability, rose 55 basis points to 1.74 per cent, compared with 1.19 per cent in last year’s fourth quarter. It was 1.57 per cent in the third quarter. The earnings announcement came just days after Standard Chartered, another of Hong Kong’s three currency-issuing banks, reported a narrower loss of US$291 million in the fourth quarter, but missed analysts’ expectations on higher provisions. China border reopening could be 2023 driver as HSBC, Standard Chartered report results The announcement also marked the first for Georges Elhedery, HSBC’s former investment banking co-head, as chief financial officer (CFO). Elhedery replaced Ewen Stevenson as CFO in January, with Stevenson planning to leave the bank in April. The bank’s business in Hong Kong, its biggest market, saw its pre-tax profit quadruple to US$2.06 billion as the city’s economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Across Asia, HSBC’s pre-tax profit nearly doubled to US$3.91 billion. Hong Kong’s economy is expected to grow by 3.9 per cent this year after contracting over the prior three years, according to the International Monetary Fund. Hong Kong banks offer staff generous gifts and ‘return-to-work’ lai see In HSBC’s global banking and markets segment, pre-tax profit rose by 77 per cent to US$686 million in the fourth quarter. The commercial bank reported a pre-tax profit of US$1.94 billion, compared with US$1.36 billion a year earlier. Pre-tax profit in its wealth and personal banking segment rose to US$3 billion in the quarter, compared with US$623 million a year earlier. Meanwhile, profit at HSBC’s Hang Seng Bank unit fell 27 per cent to HK$10.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) in 2022. HSBC owns 62.1 per cent of Hang Seng Bank. Hang Seng Bank attributed the slump in part to a 172 per cent jump in its expected credit losses to HK$7.63 billion for the full year, primarily related to its exposure to the mainland Chinese property sector. Hang Seng also said it would pay a final dividend of HK$2 a share, bringing its full-year dividend to HK$4.10 a share.