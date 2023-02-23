Hong Kong stocks advanced, averting a technical correction on expectations better corporate earnings from Alibaba Group Holding and other industry leaders will justify gains from China reopening bets. Caution prevailed as traders bet on higher US rates. The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6 per cent to 20,534.79 at the local noon trading break. The Tech Index jumped 2.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent. Alibaba jumped 2.7 per cent to HK$95.50 while NetEase added 4.4 per cent to HK$139.50 and hotpot chain Haidilao added 3.4 per cent to HK$19.72. Smartphone maker Xiaomi added 1.1 per cent to HK$12.38 and bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) added 1.3 per cent to HK$331.60. Today’s advance helped the market skirt a 10 per cent technical correction for now. The Hang Seng Index has lost more than 9 per cent from the peak on January 27, contributing to a HK$320 billion (US$40.8 billion) sell-off in the broader market. Mainland Chinese funds took HK$6.9 billion off the table, while hedge funds also withdrew. Alibaba Group, the owner of this newspaper, will report its December quarter report card later today, with analysts expecting a 73 per cent jump in earnings. Game developer NetEase and Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment are also due to reports later today. “With some good corporate earnings results coming out, we are seeing some impact on the Hong Kong stock market,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “2022 was a [forgone] bad year, the key we are looking at is the forecast performance for 2023.” Why Biden’s surprise Ukraine visit adds to turmoil for China and Hong Kong stocks HKEX, the bourse operator, said earnings increased 11 per cent to HK$2.98 billion last quarter from a year earlier, beating the market consensus for a 9 per cent gain, as stock trading volume surged following a market rally fuelled by Beijing’s zero-Covid pivot. Search engine operator Baidu on Wednesday reported a 51 per cent jump in operating profit, beating consensus estimates, while top-line sales also exceeded forecasts. The stock added 0.3 per cent to HK$140.90, after surging 1.7 per cent on Wednesday. Gains were limited after interest-rate traders raised their bets on more tightening by the Federal Reserves as policymakers delivered hawkish tones in the minutes of its last rate meeting. The odds of the Fed funds rate reaching 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent in the June meeting have risen to 59 per cent, versus 46 per cent a week ago, according to data compiled by CME Group. Stocks were mixed in major Asian markets on concerns about rising geopolitical risks as China and Russia strengthened their ties. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv earlier this week to support the country, a year after Russia invaded Ukraine. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.1 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 in Australia retreated 0.4 per cent. Nikkei was closed today due to a public holiday. Additional reporting by Li Jiaxing and Zhang Shidong