Hong Kong pedestrians waiting in front of an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central on 5 October 2022. Photo: Jelly Tse.
developing | Hong Kong stock exchange operator reports first profit slide in 6 years as IPOs dried up and trading dwindled in 2022
- The bourse operator posted a 20 per cent decrease in net profit to HK$10.08 billion (US$1.28 billion) for 2022
- In 2022, the average daily turnover of Hong Kong stocks shrank 25 per cent to HK$124.9 billion from a year earlier
