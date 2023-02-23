China’s top regulators unveiled more than two dozen measures to boost cross-border investment as they further opened up the Hengqin and Qianhai economic zones in the Greater Bay Area. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) along with the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and the government of Guangdong province rolled out a package of 30 measures, allowing qualified financial institutions in Hong Kong to set up subsidiaries in the Qianhai cooperation zone, a special area in Shenzhen neighbouring the Asian financial hub, to expand their businesses on the mainland. “The goal is to further promote China’s financial opening-up and innovation, and to deepen financial cooperation between the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau,” according to a statement on the PBOC’s website late on Thursday. The measures are intended to connect Qianhai with Hong Kong’s capital market at a high level by 2025 and to build a financial system on par with international standards by 2035, the statement added. Overseas institutions, especially those in Hong Kong, will be allowed to set up subsidiaries such as commercial banks, wealth management firms and mutual fund companies in the Qianhai cooperation zone. Securities and futures companies in Qianhai will also be encouraged to replenish capital through cross-border financing such as overseas listings, according to the new policy. HSBC said the measures will boost capital flows in the Greater Bay Area and support the economic integration of the region. “Today’s market liberalisation initiatives mark another milestone for mutual connectivity within the Greater Bay Area ,” said David Liao, co-CEO for Asia-Pacific of HSBC. The new measures in Qianhai and Hengqin will promote financial inclusion, cross-border financial services and the internationalisation of the yuan, he added. Cross-border capital flow and credit financing for Macau citizens will also be made easier and more convenient in Hengqin, a special economic zone in neighbouring Zhuhai. The setting up of financial institutions, including securities companies, fund companies, and futures companies will be encouraged, while companies and financial institutions in Hengqin will be encouraged to issue bonds in Macau to raise funds, according to the statement. “Most importantly, the initiatives advocate broader mutual connectivity in the GBA’s financial market infrastructure and enhance collaboration among regulators in the region,” Liao said. “These lay the foundation for standardisation of rules and market mechanisms within the GBA.”